Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.12 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.08.

