Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

