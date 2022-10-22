Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 649,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

VTI stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,389. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

