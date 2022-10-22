Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lowered by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,698. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

