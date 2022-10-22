Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday.

Varta Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €27.64 ($28.20) on Friday. Varta has a 52-week low of €28.01 ($28.58) and a 52-week high of €135.60 ($138.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €53.57 and a 200 day moving average of €72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

