Velas Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $92.96 million and $1.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007385 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,366,480,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,366,480,979 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.