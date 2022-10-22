Venus BUSD Price Up 0.1% This Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.49 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02169932 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,528,583.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

