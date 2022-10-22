Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.95

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.95 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 30840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

Verici Dx Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.76.

About Verici Dx

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its in-development tests include Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection; Tuteva, a post-transplant test that focuses on acute cellular rejection; and Protega, a liquid biopsy that aims to predict the risk of fibrosis and long-term graft failure.

