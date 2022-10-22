Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $567,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

