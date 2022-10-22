Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.83

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.83 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.60). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.66), with a volume of 70,791 shares traded.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £228.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.99.

About Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L)

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.