Vertcoin Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $49,061.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,170.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00270833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00114254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.00739220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.00560701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00241668 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,284,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

