Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $46,157.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,175.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00269286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00115075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00731415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00558492 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00242738 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,281,685 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

