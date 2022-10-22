Verus Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,719,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,586. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

