Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 24.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 28,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 112,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 69.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE TFC traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,680,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

