Verus Financial Partners Inc. Invests $889,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 3,070,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

