Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 131 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.29. 2,063,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,060. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average is $151.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

