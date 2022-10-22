Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 847 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,409,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.10. 81,050,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,491,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

