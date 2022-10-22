Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 847 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,409,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %
T stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.10. 81,050,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,491,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.