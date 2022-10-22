Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Trading Up 25.7%

Shares of Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) shot up 25.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.23 and last traded at 0.22. 42,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 22,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEXTF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Vext Science in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vext Science from C$1.60 to C$1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Vext Science Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.32.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

