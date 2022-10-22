Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Via Renewables has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.00. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Via Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Via Renewables

(Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.