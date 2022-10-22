Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.61

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 7896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

