VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Trading Down 3.3%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 58,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 230,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

VivoPower International Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VivoPower International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of VivoPower International worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.