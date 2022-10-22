Vonage (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Vonage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VG opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99.
Vonage Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.