Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNA. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Vonovia stock opened at €20.86 ($21.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €18.59 ($18.96) and a 1 year high of €54.54 ($55.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.58 and a 200-day moving average of €30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.