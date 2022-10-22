VRES (VRS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.34 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00006954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $1,046.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.03536193 USD and is down -6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

