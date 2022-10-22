Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00021221 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $97.30 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,187.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003090 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00061271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.06043121 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $14,622,546.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

