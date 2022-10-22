VVS Finance (VVS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $3.74 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.08 or 0.28001211 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010931 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 46,871,373,775,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,957,347,645 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.