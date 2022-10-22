Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

WCH opened at €113.55 ($115.87) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a one year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

