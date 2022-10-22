WAX (WAXP) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $174.39 million and $7.91 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,950,728,110 coins and its circulating supply is 2,240,541,423 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,950,331,093.6209493 with 2,240,311,411.978745 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07750825 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,046,182.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

