Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

