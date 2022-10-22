Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of WBS opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.
In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
