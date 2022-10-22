Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of WBS opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 25.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 758,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,371 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $997,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

