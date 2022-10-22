Wedbush Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $170.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $161.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.