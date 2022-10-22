WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$8.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. CIBC cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

WELL Health Technologies Stock

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.26 million and a PE ratio of -13.20. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.63.

In related news, Director John Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.87, for a total transaction of C$68,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,390,167.73. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $374,880 in the last ninety days.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

