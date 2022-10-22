Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $45.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGR. Mizuho raised Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

