Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $127.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.65.

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $103.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

