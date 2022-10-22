Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to Equal Weight

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $46.07 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.