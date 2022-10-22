Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $115.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.63.

CE opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average of $122.78. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

