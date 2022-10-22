Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 313075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEF shares. TD Securities upgraded Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$393.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
