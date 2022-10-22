Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 313075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEF shares. TD Securities upgraded Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Western Forest Products Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$393.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$437.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

