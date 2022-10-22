Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WU. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

