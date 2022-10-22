Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Up 1.4 %

WU stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Western Union has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $419,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 39.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.