Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.
WU stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Western Union has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $419,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 39.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
