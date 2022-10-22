Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Westhaven Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CVE WHN opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.01 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$0.75.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

