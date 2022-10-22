Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$19.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.59 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.00-$19.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.17.

NYSE:WHR opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 32.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

