Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $157.00. The stock traded as low as $132.75 and last traded at $132.89, with a volume of 29660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.78.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average is $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

