Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGYF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

