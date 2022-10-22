WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSE:WYY opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

