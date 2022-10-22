WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 7,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 34,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLDBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WildBrain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.