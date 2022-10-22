Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.57

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and traded as low as $25.25. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 678 shares changing hands.

Wilmar International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

