WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.46. 23,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 24,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
