WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.46. 23,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 24,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,699,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.