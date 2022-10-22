Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 0.8%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.25. 79,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Wrap Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

