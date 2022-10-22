Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $70.54 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $19,222.50 or 0.99989559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $70.54 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.91 or 0.27970213 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 244,980 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.